CCTV released after suspected shoplifter ‘threatened security guard with a syringe’ in Portsmouth

POLICE have released a CCTV image of a man they’d like to speak to about an attempted assault in Portsmouth.

Between 6pm and 6.30pm on July 27, a suspected shoplifter ran out the Co-Op in Twyford Avenue with goods, chased by a security guard.

The security guard tried to detain the suspect who lunged at him with a knife.

The guard managed to block the suspect, who then threatened him with a syringe.

The suspect dropped goods, worth £75, and ran away.

The guard was not hurt in the incident.

Anyone who knows the man in the CCTV is asked to call 101 quoting 44170289401.

The Southern Co-operative has been approached for comment.