CCTV released after woman’s bag is stolen

POLICE have released CCTV of two people they want to find after a handbag was stolen.

A 25-year-old woman was eating at the Five Guys restaurant at Whiteley Shopping Centre when she noticed her handbag had been taken from her chair.

The item was a DKNY handbag containing personal items.

The incident happened between 9.50pm and 10.20pm on Wednesday, June 16.

Police say they would like to identify the two people in the CCTV image, as they ‘may have information to help us progress our enquiries’.

If you recognise them, or believe either is you, then contact police on 101.

And if you have any information about this theft, call police.

Anyone with information is asked to ring police on 101, quoting 44170229941, or call the charity Crimestoppers hotline anonymously on 0800 555 111.