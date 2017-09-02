CCTV released after woman’s purse stolen in Southsea

Have your say

POLICE have released CCTV of a woman they’d like to speak to after a purse was stolen in Southsea.

At about 1pm on Tuesday a 69-year-old woman was shopping in Tesco in Albert Road when she realised her handbag had been opened and her purse removed.

The victim’s bank card, which was in the purse, was used ‘contactless’ in three shops to pay for goods totalling £45.

The maroon-coloured leather purse also contained sentimental photographs, other cards and a bus pass.

If anyone has information they are asked to call police on 101 quoting crime reference number 44170334625, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously.