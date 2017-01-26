CCTV released as Portsmouth shop worker suffers broken rib in raid

THESE images have been released of two men police want to speak to after a shop worker suffered a cracked rib in a raid.

Police said two men entered Maplin Electronics, in Fratton Road, Portsmouth, and reportedly took three graphics card worth £350.

CCTV after Maplin in Portsmouth was raided.

One of the men ran out of the shop towards Clifton Street and two staff members tried to stop the other man.

But he attacked them and then ran off after the other man. One worker was taken to hospital with a cracked rib.

It happened at around 3pm on Saturday, January 21.

A Hampshire police spokeswoman said: 'We would like to speak to the two men in the CCTV image. If this is you, or if you know the men, we'd like to hear from you.'

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 quoting 44170025818.