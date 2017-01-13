CCTV released in manhunt for robber targeting lone women in Portsmouth

THIS CCTV image has been released by police hunting a man who robbed four women.

Police have warned lone women to be vigilant after the women, 81, 79, 63, and 39, were pushed to the ground.

The incidents happened between January 8 and 12 in Southsea.

Inspector Marcus Cator said: “We are taking these incidents extremely seriously. Our concern is that somebody is intent on targeting lone women during daylight hours.

'We have a strategy in place to identify the suspect; we are carrying our house to house enquiries, checking CCTV have put extra police patrols in place.

'Our advice to women is, where possible, do not walk alone and to be vigilant; be alert and not alarmed and call police if you have any information that may help with our investigation.'

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting Operation Defend.