THESE images have been released after bikes were stolen from outside the cinema in Port solent.

PCSO Lee Gott said a ‘number of bicycles’ were stolen from outside the Odeon on August 14.

CCTV released by Hampshire police of three boys after bikes were stolen from outside the Odeon cinema in Port Solent on August 14

He said: ‘Three male youths have been seen hanging around the cycle racks and then taking the bikes away.’

He added: ‘Police are seeking to identify the youths.’

Call police on 101 and ask for PCSO Gott at the Resolution Centre.