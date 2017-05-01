Chemical spill fears spark lockdown near Waterlooville

RESIDENTS were forced to remain locked in their homes amid fears of suspected chemical leak.

Dozens of properties in Wecock Farm were put into lockdown for the best part of three hours earlier this evening.

It came after reports a ‘yellow substance’ had caused breathing problems with a woman in a block of flats in Renown Gardens.

The emergency was first reported shortly after 4.10pm.

Within minutes the area was flooded with police, firefighters and paramedics as roads around the block of flats were cordoned off and residents ordered to remain inside.

Tanya Mengham, 26, lives opposite. She said: ‘One police officer said a woman was struggling to breathe because of a “yellow substance”.’

Wendy Doyle, 46, of Renown Gardens, said: ‘Police were going door-to-door telling people to shut their windows and not to go out because there has been a chemical spill.’

Four fire crews from across Waterlooville, Cosham, Horndean and Winchester attended. They were called at 4.21pm and were stood down at 6.50pm.

A police spokeswoman said they were called to the flats at 4.10pm after a person found a ‘suspicious substance’. They have yet to comment on what the substance was.

A man and a woman in their 40s are being treated at QA hospital after becoming ill at the scene.

A 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of grievous bodily harm and remains in custody.

Anyone with information should contact the Eastern Investigation team on 101. Alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.