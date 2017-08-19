Chichester Harbour Conservancy Officers to trial body-worn cameras

Have your say

HARBOUR officers working in Emsworth will be trialling the use of body-worn cameras.

Chichester Harbour Conservancy Officers will use the equipment on operations in Bosham too.

The use of the body-worn cameras is to ensure the health, safety and welfare of employees which the organisations said are occasionally exposed to aggressive and/or abusive behaviour.

Officers will not operate covert cameras and the camera will only be switched on during a specific incident including investigating an offence or during an incident of conflict or aggression.

Individuals will be alerted to the operation of all overt surveillance cameras by the officer.