Child rapist ‘monster’ jailed for campaign of abuse on five girls

A DISTRAUGHT victim of a pensioner who carried out a string of sex attacks on five young girls has branded him a ‘monster’.

Robert Bailey, a retired HGV driver, denied ever abusing a single child but a trial at Portsmouth Crown Court revealed his paedophile ‘double life’.

Now he has been jailed for 23 years by a judge who said his actions were ‘beyond any decent person’s understanding’.

The 73-year-old, of Belmore Close Fratton, launched a ‘campaign’ of grooming and rape against one young girl, with the judge saying Bailey ‘threatened her if she squealed’.

In a statement the girl, who was around four when the abuse started, said: ‘Every part of my life has been affected, every day, because of what this monster has done to me as a child.’

Sentencing, judge David Melville QC told how Bailey carried out repeated sex attacks on the girl before repeatedly raping her.

‘She was a vulnerable girl, you softened her up so she was even more vulnerable and you went whole hog with her,’ the judge said.

He added: ‘It was a sustained campaign by you on a young vulnerable woman, it was truly awful.’

Such was the control Bailey had, the judge said the convicted sex offender ‘completely brought her to heel in a disgraceful way’.

He added: ‘She had a thoroughly miserable time because of you.

‘She’s made a witness statement about the offence on her.

‘You should feel completely appalled by what you’ve done, there’s no hint of it to day.’

Naturist Bailey, who stands overweight at more than 6ft, abused one girl as young as two, the court was told. The second victim, aged between four and six at the time, was indecently assaulted when Bailey rubbed his hands ‘all over her’.

Bailey offered a third victim, a young girl who he picked up in his lorry, cash to touch him but she fled. He was convicted of indecency with a child for this.

A fourth victim, who was under 16, was indecently assaulted by Bailey.

In what the judge called ‘one of the most shocking’ moments of the trial, his fifth victim, aged between two and seven, told how Bailey showed her pornographic material before abusing her.

The judge said: ‘You showed her that and said “do it like that”.

‘Here was a child of extreme youth.

‘She has been extremely badly harmed by what you did.’

Prosecutor Barnaby Shaw told how he carried out the string of attacks in back in the 1970s.

Jailing Bailey for 23 years, judge Melville added: ‘These are probably one of the most serious series of events that one could possibly imagine.

‘Five young girls have been suborned by you in various ways, their lives have been wrecked — and you are responsible for that.’

Bailey was convicted at trial five indecent assaults, two rapes and three counts of indecency with a child.

Paul Casey, mitigating, said Bailey was ‘looking at spending if not the rest of his life, then the most of the rest of his life in prison’.

He added: ‘He, on the jury’s finding, can have no-one but himself to blame for that.’

Mr Casey added the trial had showed Bailey was ‘living a double life’ during the abuse carried out in the Southampton area in the 1970s and 1980s.

Bailey, who suffers from Type 2 diabetes and COPD, will be on the sex offenders’ register for life, with a sexual harm prevention order restricting his access to children for life.