Child rapist who fled to Sweden jailed for 14 years

A PERVERT went on the run for six years after abusing a girl he treated as a ‘sexual plaything’.

Xander Caine shook his head as a judge was told how he raped the young girl, ‘hell bent’ on ‘fulfilling his own perverted sexual pleasures’.

The 44-year-old ‘stormed off’ from the Portsmouth area to Sweden in 2010 when his victim went to the police – setting up in Edinburgh in 2016.

He was brought back down to Hampshire and denied all but one allegation to police. But in court he admitted repeatedly raping the girl, then aged 11.

Now he has been jailed for 14 years.

Prosecutor Charles Gabb revealed how Caine told his victim he ‘did this sort of thing for the future, for boyfriends’.

Caine told the girl, whom he plied with spirits, he was doing it to ‘open her up’.

Mr Gabb said: ‘There was a very real and significant risk of making her pregnant, making no attempt to take any precaution, only being hell- bent on executing what he wanted and fulfilling his own perverted sexual pleasures.’

After the abuse ended Caine would clean up with a sock, giving one to her to do the same.

Mr Gabb said Caine was ‘storming off to Sweden’ to avoid arrest in 2010.

He added: ‘She went to the police in 2010, the crown’s case is that the defendant must have realised that he was about to be discovered, that he then went off to Sweden ostensibly to set up with another woman and stay in Sweden for a while.’

A victim statement from the girl, now in her 20s, revealed how she fought to ‘stay strong’ while others said he may never face justice.

The court heard she said her life had been plagued with problems.

She said: ‘I do genuinely feel if I had the opportunity to have a normal teenage life I could have turned out differently.’

Mr Gabb also revealed how a psychologist report found Caine thought he was the victim.

‘The defendant perversely considers himself as being the real victim in this case and shows, what the crown says, is not a jot of remorse for what he had been doing,’ he said.

Jailing Caine for 14 years, judge David Melville QC said: ‘Essentially you made (the victim) available for you to have sex with you when the opportunity and the inclination presented itself.’

He said Caine had shown a ‘degree very recently of remorse’.

Sentencing, he said he would not increase the overall term because Caine fled to Sweden.

He said: ‘I’m not going to make any adjustment in sentence for that but it gives off the impression that what you wanted you were going to get and you made her essentially your play toy, it was utterly disgraceful.’

The judge said Caine was a ‘very significant offender’ in relation to the victim.

Caine admitted five charges of rape of a child under 13, two charges of sexual activity with a child, and another charge of sexual activity with a child.

He will serve half of his 14-year prison sentence. He received a third off a 21-year term as he pleaded guilty to the charges.

Keely Harvey, for Caine, now of Pilrig Street, Edinburgh, said Caine had ‘panicked’ in the police interview and had also been drinking alcohol.

She said he did not target the victim, adding: ‘It was simply that she was there, he was himself in a state where one might say that he wasn’t thinking properly or straight and that his relationships were breaking down.

‘He took an opportunity that he tells me he has regretted for a number of years.’

Investigating officer Det Con Jim Wells said: ‘A significant amount of work has been carried out by all of the police officers involved which led to him being arrested and interviewed by officers.

‘This man, in my view, is a danger to the public as he stands and needs to be provided with significant support during his time of imprisonment.’

He added: ‘We want to assure the public that Hampshire Constabulary will do everything in their power to investigate this type of offence and bring the offenders to justice.’