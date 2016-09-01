Children reported for child abuse images in Hampshire

CHILDREN are being caught with indecent images, a charity has revealed.

In Hampshire there were 26 under-18s reported to police for indecent images offences in the past three years.

The NSPCC said this is one in 15 from the 380 people caught in total.

Now the charity is warning parents to talk to youngsters about the risks of sharing naked selfie photos.

It believes this may be behind a rise in the crime in under-18s.

Peter Wanless, CEO of the charity, said: ‘Over the past two decades, digital technology has fuelled an explosion in the production and consumption of child sexual abuse images that increasingly involves the streaming of live video.

‘Committed leadership from government and dedicated police operations have made a real difference. But the war on child abuse images is only just beginning.’

He added: ‘As well as pursuing and deterring adults who make and distribute these, we must educate children about how to keep themselves safe online and offline and how to get help as soon as grooming or abuse happens.

‘And every child who is the victim of exploitation and abuse should get the support they need to rebuild their lives.’

Offences in the United Kingdom went up from 4,530 in 2013 to 10,818 in 2015.