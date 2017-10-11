Chip shop oil thieves caught on CCTV

Have your say

THIEVES have stolen a drum of oil from a fish and chip shop.

CCTV captured two men turning up and taking the barrel drum from outside Buoy’s Plaice in Southampton Road, Park Gate.

The images published by the fish and chip shop show two men in high-visibility vests carrying the drum between them to a white Ford Transit.

It happened between 9pm on October 3 and 9am on October 4.

The footage was time-stamped at 8.49am on October 4.

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting 44170384128.