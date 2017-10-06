City man faces ‘mutiny’ charge

A PORTSMOUTH man is among six due to appear in court over an incident of serious disorder at HM Prison Lewes.​

John Udy, 38, of Leominster Road, Portsmouth; Ross Macpherson, 28, currently of HM Prison Belmarsh: Steven Goodwin, 28, of Fairlight Road, Hastings; Shane Simpson, 29, of Arundel Road, Totton, Southampton and David Carlin, 25, of Tuxford Road, Kirton, Nottinghamshire, have all been summonsed to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on October 19 charged with prison mutiny.

Benjamin Drury, 32, currently of HM Prison Bristol, has been summonsed to appear before the same court charged with an offence of criminal damage linked to the disorder.