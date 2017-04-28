Co-op store in Clanfield robbed by man with weapon

A man walked into a Co-op store carrying a weapon and fled with cash.

Police were called to the store in White Dirt Lane, Clanfield, shortly after 10.30pm last night.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said a man entered the shop carrying a weapon, and a quantity of cash was taken.

The man then left the shop and fled in a car.

A Southern Co-operative spokeswoman said: ‘The incident at our store in Clanfield is currently being investigated by the police so we’re unable to comment any further at this time.’

Anyone with information, or who witnessed the incident, is asked to contact police immediately on 101, quoting 44170157592.