Coffee thief caught out

A SHOPLIFTER has been told to pay more than £100.
Gary Smith, 44, was caught stealing 11 jars of Nescafe coffee at Sainsbury’s in Park Gate on June 23. City magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.
