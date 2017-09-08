Search

Coffee thief caught out

A SHOPLIFTER has been told to pay more than £100.

Gary Smith, 44, was caught stealing 11 jars of Nescafe coffee at Sainsbury’s in Park Gate on June 23. City magistrates imposed an 18-month conditional discharge with a £20 surcharge and £85 costs.