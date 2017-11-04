Cold-caller is rapped following police warning to residents

Have your say

A COLD-CALLING trader who sparked a warning from police has been reported to Trading Standards.

It comes after reports that a man was approaching homes in Warsash claiming to be on the hunt for unwanted gold or jewellery.

Police say the man had targeted residents and had no identification to confirm who he was.

Now, following a police appeal, PCSO Hollie Cartwright, from Fareham, has said the man had been identified and reported to Trading Standards.

Residents in the Fareham area are still being urged to be cautious of cold-callers.

Police have said people should always ask cold-callers for identification and to never give out personal details.