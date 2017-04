A COMPANY has been fined £1,000 after failing to clear up waste.

Newgrand (Southern) Ltd was issued with a community protection notice to clear up an accumulation of waste and litter in the car park and communal bin area at Windsor House, Canal Walk, Portsmouth.

The firm admitted failing to comply with the notice on October 24 last year.

Newgrand, of Fratton Road, Portsmouth, must pay a £100 victim fee and £604 costs.