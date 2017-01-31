Complaints against Hampshire police’s former chief constable not upheld

A FORMER chief constable of the county’s force has found no evidence to support complaints against him.

The Essex Police investigation into Andy Marsh, who left Hampshire Constabulary to join Avon and Somerset, lasted seven months.

The complaints relate to a Hampshire police investigation into a special needs school in 2013.

Now Avon and Somerset Police and Crime Commissioner Sue Mountstevens has not upheld the complaints.

In a statement she said: ‘The report from Essex Police’s Chief Constable Steve Kavanagh found that there is no evidence to support the complaints against Chief Constable Andy Marsh, therefore I have decided not to uphold the complaints.’

One complaint centred around Mr Marsh’s comments in a BBC South interview.

The report said the BBC refused to release the full interview but the complaint was about what was televised.

Mr Marsh was previously cleared of wrongdoing in 2014.