Concern grows as police search for missing Waterlooville 28-year-old

POLICE spent much of yesterday searching for a man who went missing from his Waterlooville home.

Police are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of 28-year-old Anthony Bessey, of Beresford Close.

On Sunday night, officers began searching in woodland off Park Lane, known as Queen’s Inclosure, part of the Forest of Bere.

They have been working with firefighters and volunteer group Hampshire Search and Rescue.

A spokesperson for Hampshire police confirmed the search for the man is still ongoing and said: ‘Anthony was last seen at his Beresford Close home early on Sunday afternoon.

‘We think he could have gone to a number of locations, including the wooded area around Queen’s Inclosure on London Road.

‘We’re growing increasingly concerned for Anthony’s welfare and his family want him to get home safely.’

Mr Bessey is described as white with a tanned complexion, 5ft 8ins tall, and as having black hair.

He also has a tattoo of a wolf on his neck, wings on his back, and a clown on his right calf.

There was a large police presence in the area on Sunday evening, with several vehicles and officers at the scene.

A police helicopter was spotted in the skies above Waterlooville yesterday.

Residents took to Facebook to show their support for Anthony and wish him a safe return.

Carolanne Halfpenny said: ‘If Anthony reads this comment I’d like to say come here, come to anyone, doors will be open.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101, quoting 44170263456.