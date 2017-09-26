Concerns after court hears name given to perpetrator

MORE needs to be done to protect those targeted by stalkers, the head of a victim advocacy service has said.

It comes after Alan Brailsford’s victim’s details were given to him by the CPS.

Aurora New Dawn’s chief executive Shonagh Dillon said such cases were ‘incredibly scary’. She said: ‘I’d like to say it doesn’t happen but unfortunately it does. One thing we really need to get at in stalking cases is that the right process is in place and we have to request a release rather than the other way.’

Email stalking@aurorand.org.uk or call (023) 9247 9254.