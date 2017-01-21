Conmen cheat elderly Southsea couple out of hundreds of pounds

A HUNT has been launched for a gang of crooks who conned an elderly couple out of hundreds of pounds

Police have revealed details of the crime, which took place between midday and 1pm on Saturday, January 14.

Two men knocked on the door of the couple’s home in Festing Grove, Southsea, inquiring about paintwork on the property.

After inspecting the house, the men claimed to be able to fix a damp patch on the wall for free. But, they said they did need £250 in cash to hire an industrial dehumidifier to tackle the work.

The woman handed over the cash to one of the men who then said he would need more money to fix the damp.

The couple refused asking the man for a receipt before he left. He said he would drop it off later. They did not return.

One suspect was white, in his late 30s, of stocky build, with short brown hair and with some facial hair. He was wearing a blue checkered shirt, grey tracksuit bottoms and possibly trainers.

Police Staff Investigator Simon Collins said the crooks could have been in the area for about 45 minutes and may have had a vehicle with them. He is appealing to speak to anyone who may have seen the men in Festing Grove or been approached by them.

PSI Collins added: ‘As always, I would urge anyone with vulnerable friends, family or neighbours to make them aware of these types of incidents.

‘If people are in any doubt, particularly of cold callers, then they should either contact the police or Trading Standards.’

Anyone with details of the crime can call PSI Collins, at Fratton police station, on 101.