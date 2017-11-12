Conmen target residents with iTunes voucher scam in Fareham

SCAMMERS are trying to con people out of hundreds of pounds, police have warned.

Con artists are calling residents in the Fareham area telling they have ‘a debt to pay’.

They then demand the victims visit a shop and purchase a large amount of iTunes vouchers.

The charlatans then tell them to scratch off the cards and give the caller the serial number on the back.

PCSO Helen Kemble said this con had been on the rise in Fareham. She said: ‘Please can you be vigilant and speak to any vulnerable family members or friends who may fall victim to this. If you witness or suspect anyone vulnerable attempting to purchase a large amount of vouchers, please call police on 101. We can then locate and check on that person’s welfare.’

Other advice includes never giving personal details over the phone, reporting any suspicious phone calls, calling police immediately if someone demands your bank details and pin over the phone and never accepting phone offers if they ‘sound too good to be true’ – they probably are.