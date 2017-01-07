Convict claims ‘sex discrimination’ after Hampshire police reject job application

A MAN with a firearm conviction blamed sex discrimination when police turned down his job application.

The jobseeker, who cannot be named for legal reasons, has convictions for offences of criminal damage and burglary, possession of a firearm with intent to cause fear and violence and arson.

He was variously sentenced to terms in custody totalling six years.

When he applied to Hampshire Constabulary to become a force enquiry centre officer, the force rejected his bid.

He took his case to an employment tribunal, claiming as more men committed crime than women, the force was indirectly discriminating.

But a judge struck out his appeal, with a further case at the Employment Tribunal Appeal in London, in November last year, also rejected by a judge.

The case has come to light after Employment Case Updates published a transcript on Tuesday.

It revealed the man argued the force never looked at the merits of his application, which later included a letter from his probation officer saying the officer trusted the man would not re-offend.

In the transcript, judge Jennifer Eady QC said: ‘I am unable to hold that it (the employment tribunal) was not entitled to reach this view on the material before it. I consider therefore that I am bound to dismiss the appeal.’

The judge in the employment tribunal had struck out the case before any evidence was heard as both the man and the police agreed there was no dispute of the facts.

But the man, who represented himself, then appealed this decision.

In a statement yesterday a Hampshire Constabulary spokesman said: ‘We adhere to the recruitment and vetting procedures that are set nationally to ensure we maintain the high standards required of us to protect and serve the public.’