Convicted sex offender Danny Taylor-Foote told: ‘be careful’

A CONVICTED sex offender has been warned to be more careful after failing to disclose to police he was using a pseudonym on Facebook.

Danny Taylor-Foote, who runs two hair salons in Portsmouth, was reported to police for using an account named Lucy Hall.

Portsmouth Crown Court heard he was using it to promote a pub but had not declared it when completing sex offender forms.

The 24-year-old, of Portsdown Hill Road, Portsmouth, was previously handed a suspended sentence after admitting four counts of inciting two underage girls into sexual activity between 2012 and 2013.

He had met young girls through nights he co-organised called Rekless, which were for under-18s.

The nights were held at Pure, in Guildhall Walk.

No evidence emerged to suggest Taylor-Foote had used the Lucy Hall account to groom children.

But prosecutor Daniel Sawyer said it was ‘worrying’ given the similarity to the previous case and that the Lucy Hall account had been associated with promoting club nights previously.

Outlining the previous offences, Mr Sawyer said: ‘He would meet the girls in question via Facebook and through promoting events at a nightclub.’

He added: ‘Mr Taylor-Foote would use Facebook to contact people and promote these events and, having done that, would then get into contact, building up trust, grooming them.’

Mr Sawyer said the defendant would ask for them to send pictures, meet up with the girls and have sex.

Speaking about the admitted breach of notification requirements, he added: ‘There’s no evidence to identify any untoward activity on the Lucy Hall profile, however it’s of course extremely worrying that this is the same starting point as you had in that offence.’

Mark Kesslery, for Taylor-Foote, said: ‘This was not a deliberate act of deception.’

He added the businessman employs nine people and his business could collapse if he was sent to prison.

Fining Taylor-Foote £300 for the breach, Recorder John Trevaskis ordered him to complete 100 hours of unpaid work. He did not activate the two-year term, which had been suspended for two years.

Taylor-Foote must pay £350 costs together with the fine.

The judge added: ‘You need to be very, very careful.’