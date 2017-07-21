Council put slats on traffic light after crash

TRAFFIC lights were fitted with slats and foliage was cut down following the collision that left a grandmother dead, jurors were told.

Hampshire County Council’s highways manager Simon Wren told the jury at Elaine Dorey’s trial this was done following a casualty reduction partnership meeting.

He said a set of lights had louvres – slats over the light – fitted, so drivers could not see amber or green lights that are further away.

Giving evidence at Portsmouth Crown Court, Mr Wren said ‘the idea being that this would reduce the possibility of that signal being misinterpreted by drivers wanting to turn right into Catisfield Road’.

Jurors have been told it is the prosecution case that Elaine Dorey ran a red light in Peak Lane, intending to cross the A27 to Catisfield Road.

No other changes have been made at the junction, he said.

And asked by prosecutor barrister Richard Tutt about the stages and phasing of the lights, Mr Wren said: ‘They would never have green at the same time.’