Council warning over alcohol consumption

PEOPLE are being encouraged to use an online tool to work out how much of an effect their drinking has on them.

It comes as alcohol awareness week gets under way.

Hampshire County Council said the Don’t Bottle It Up online tool shows the effect of drinking on health.

Around 283,000 people across the county – 26.5 per cent – drink above the safe recommended limits.

And 15.8 per cent of adults said they binge drink on their heaviest drinking day, council figures show.

Alcohol-related hospital admissions in the county made up 6,500 admissions in 2015/16, the figures also showed.

Councillor Patricia Stallard is Hampshire County Council’s executive member for public health.

She said: ‘With so many different drinks, bottles and glass sizes, it’s easy to get confused about how much is too much.

‘This new digital tool gives you an individual score that identifies how risky your drinking is.

‘For those who find they may be drinking more than they thought, Don’t Bottle It Up also offers free and confidential advice, as well as information on local support.’

The council said men and women should not regularly drink more than 14 units a week.

Drinking should be spread out across three or more days, with people who want to quit drinking advised to have a few drink-free days per week.