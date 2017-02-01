Councillor tells of night shift with police

A POLITICIAN has praised police after spending a night shift out with officers.

Councillor Stephen Morgan, ward member for Charles Dickens and leader of the city’s Labour group on Portsmouth City Council, went out on patrol.

He spent time with police in the city on a night shift with Sergeant Richard Holland, who covers the ward.

He witnessed someone being arrested for having drugs, revellers at a house party being told to keep the noise down and someone caught stealing a bike.

Cllr Morgan said: ‘The police do a tremendous job keeping our communities safe, day in, day out. But they can only do their job with the help and confidence of local people.

‘With limited resources they are making a difference in our great city and supporting the most vulnerable.

‘(The night) was a great way to recognise and thank the team for everything they do.’

Cllr Morgan stayed out with the team until 2am and was also briefed on initiatives tackling drug-related harm.