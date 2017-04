A THIEF has been banned from every Asda in the UK.

Natasha Diamond, 27, of Brockhurst Road, Gosport, admitted theft of three bottles of rum from Morrisons on January 3. Diamond also admitted theft of alcohol worth £128.20 from Waitrose in Waterlooville on November 30 and two other thefts.

She admitted breaching a six-month conditional disharge. City magistrates imposed a community order with 20 days of rehabilitation and an £85 victim surcharge.