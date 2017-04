POLICE are investigating after a couple found a burglar in their home.

The incident happened on Thursday, April 13 in Milton Road, Waterlooville.

The couple who live in the house told officers that they had heard a noise upstairs, and gone to investigate.

As they went towards the stairs they saw a man come down the stairs and then walk out front door.

However, they said nothing had been taken, nor disturbed by the intruder.