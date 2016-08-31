Couple’s relief as photos stolen on wedding day in Portsmouth are returned

A NEWLY-MARRIED couple whose wedding photos were stolen on their big day are relieved after all of the photos held on memory cards were returned.

Damian and Carina Cesareo were left distraught after wedding photographer Mike Cooter’s car was broken into and his equipment stolen.

He had been parked in the car park behind Portsmouth Guildhall on Saturday.

Damian and Carina had married at the Guildhall earlier in the day, and were enjoying the wedding reception with family and friends at the time of the theft.

Mr Cooter said he was pleased for the couple when the memory cards were returned to him last night.

He said: ‘Material things are almost irrelevant compared to the picture.

‘Now they’ve turned up it’s like it’s a happy ending.’

His car was broken into between 8.30pm and 9pm. As well as the memory cards containing all of the photos from Carina and Damian’s big day, two cameras and a bag containing various other photography equipment including filters, batteries and white balance cards were taken from the car.

Mr Cooter estimates the equipment stolen from his car is worth about £5,000.

Charlotte Stamp, acting head of marketing at Portsmouth Cultural Trust said: ‘We’re thrilled that they’ve got the cards back, and wish them the best in finding the rest of the stolen equipment.’

Mr Cooter is continuing to appeal for the rest of his equipment to be returned.

The list of stolen items includes a Canon 5D Mark III single lens reflex (SLR) camera, with an E2470 F.28L lens attached.

A Canon 7D SLR camera with a 24-105 F4L lens was also stolen.

As well as reporting the incident to the police, Mr Cooter is working with local camera shops to try and find his equipment.

Anyone with any information about the stolen kit should call police on 101.

Alternatively call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.