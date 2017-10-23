Crackdown as police use undercover cyclist to catch ‘close pass’ drivers

Have your say

DRIVERS who fail to make space for cyclists are being targeted by police in a crackdown.

Officers say a ‘close pass’ is a ‘danger’ to cyclists and is intimidating.

The News revealed how police in Hampshire had started using a plainclothes police officer on a bike to covertly record close passes.

Hampshire police said there was a 50 per cent increase in fatal crashes involving bikes in 2016, compared to 2015.

Hampshire and Thames Valley police – who run the roads policing unit – said 1,122 pedal cyclists have been killed or seriously injured in the past three years.

Sgt Rob Heard, from the force, said: ‘A close pass not only presents danger to the cyclist but it’s also intimidating.

‘Drivers should be allowing other road users as much room they would a car – but many seem to not know this, or choose to ignore it.’

Drivers will be offered road-side education instead of prosecution for careless driving.