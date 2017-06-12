Crime drops at Isle of Wight Festival

REVELLERS have been praised after an ‘overall reduction’ of crime at the Isle of Wight Festival.

Figures from the event show there were 41 offences recorded, compared to 85 last year and 117 in 2015.

Nine arrests were made this year, police said.

In a statement, Hampshire police said the force was ‘confronted by the additional challenges which have affected forces nationwide in the wake of recent terror attacks in the UK’.

Superintendent Simon Dodds said: ‘For another year running, Isle of Wight Festival has proved to be a low-crime and safe event thanks to the good-natured attitude of the vast majority of attendees.

‘The successful operation came together as a result of the close working relationship with partner agencies and organisers through the event’s Safety Advisory Group.

‘We have together achieved the intended outcome – an event which has helped keep both festival-goers and local island residents safe.’