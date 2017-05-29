Crookhorn shooting victim tells of moment men rushed him from bushes with shotgun

A SHOOTING victim who survived a shotgun blast to the face has told of being rushed by men waiting in bushes.

Jamie Sibley said he was looking after a friend when he was shot outside a block of flats in Athena Avenue, in Crookhorn, earlier this year.

Now after major reconstructive surgery at Southampton General Hospital, the 34-year-old has told The News of the attack and how he is recovering.

He said: ‘I came outside and there’s two guys come running out the bushes.

‘I saw them running out of the bushes. I thought “I’m going to defend myself”.

‘I saw two guys, I know one of them. I turned towards him.

‘I knew what was coming but I didn’t know nothing about no gun.

‘He got 2ft away from me, I went to throw a punch and that’s all I remember. I woke up in hospital two-and-a-half weeks later, half my face is missing.

‘I’ve got nine pellets in me. I can’t use my arm properly. My chest and back feel like they’re swelled up.’

He added: ‘I was defending myself. He took out a gun and he shot me.’

As reported, Mr Sibley was shot at around 1am on February 13.

A 37-year-old man from Havant was arrested on suspicion of attempted murder and a 31-year-old woman from Waterlooville was held on conspiracy to murder. Both were released but are still under investigation.

Mr Sibley has since been discharged from hospital and is recovering.

Detectives from Hampshire police are investigating a possible drugs link to the case. Mr Sibley said he was not involved in the supply of drugs in the incident. Mr Sibley’s sister, Mellissa Shaw, 29, said the family are desperate to see her brother’s attackers brought to justice.

She said: ‘Anyone with information regarding the case should contact the police. Us as a family are feeling the strain of it all and knowing whoever is responsible hasn’t been charged is very frustrating.

‘We are all so proud of the way Jamie is recovering. He’s done amazing coming out of this with minor ailments and some facial disfiguring.

‘But the one thing that hangs over us is knowing that the person responsible can still live a normal life while he can’t.’

Anyone with information should call police on 101 quoting Operation Endorse.