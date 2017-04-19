Curfew for man who spat blood at police

MAGISTRATES have handed a man a curfew for spitting bloody saliva at a police officer.

Sam Hopkins was caught with cannabis on him and was caught drug-driving.

The 21-year-old, of High Street, Soberton, admitted having cannabis, a class B drug, in Southsea on January 10.

He was fined £80 and the drug must be destroyed.

Hopkins also admitted criminal damage to a police car window.

For that he was fined £80 and must pay £153.78 compensation.

Hopkins admitted spitting bloody saliva at a police officer on the same day.

Magistrates imposed an eight-week curfew with electronic tag, to run between 8pm and 6am.

Hopkins also admitted drug-driving in Ferry Road, Southsea, on the same day and was fined £120.

He was banned from driving for 12 months.

A test revealed he had 5.8ug/l above the prescribed limit of 2ug/l.