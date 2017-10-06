Cyber crime training for school students

Have your say

PUPILS have been armed in the fight against cyber crime.

Youngsters at Portsmouth High and Purbrook Park School underwent training as part of the police and crime commissioner’s Cyber Ambassador scheme.

Year 8 Purbrook Park pupil Jacob Rylatt, took part.

He said: ‘I would like to help reduce cyber bullying and make pupils aware of who to talk to and what to do if it happens.’

The scheme is designed to train youngsters who will then pass on their knowledge about grooming, stalking and trolling to their peers.

Portsmouth High School deputy headteacher Heather Trim said: ‘It was a pleasure to host the training because teenagers listen to their peers. Having well-informed students is vital.’

Hampshire crime commissioner Michael Lane’s Youth Commission came up with the project.

Member Sophie Smith said: ‘We hope that by implementing our cyber ambassador programme, young people will feel more confident.’