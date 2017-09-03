Cyclist fined for riding along the M275

A cyclist was stopped by police after he was found cycling on the hard shoulder of a busy motorway.
The person was riding along the emergency lane of the M275 before being removed safely via a police van.
They were issued with a fine.
