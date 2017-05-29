Danger driver spared jail

A DANGER driver has been spared prison after leading police on a chase in the city.

Kyle Warne, 25, of Hawthorn Crescent, Cosham, drove off despite police flashing sirens and lights at him in his car.

He took sharp right turns, and overtook on the opposite carriageway, Portsmouth Crown Court heard.

Warne was seen in Church Road but was later apprehended in Nelson Road, Buckland.

The self-employed landscaper has 13 previous convictions, the court heard prior to the February 23 incident.

Judge Ian Pearson said: ‘It was a stupid piece of driving.’

While admitting dangerous driving, Warne claimed he was not significantly above the speed limit.

Warne also admitted twice breaching a non-molestation order, for which he was given a six-month jail term suspended for two years. He also received six months suspended for the driving. The judge ordered him to pay £150 costs, and banned him from driving. He must take an extended retest.