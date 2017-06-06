Dangerous driver avoids getting prison sentence

A MAN has avoided jail after admitting dangerous driving.

Portsmouth magistrates spared Joseph Searle prison, instead ordering him to complete unpaid work.

The 26-year-old, of Purbrook Way, Havant, admitted dangerous driving of a Nissan 350Z in Clarence Esplanade, Southsea, on February 12.

Magistrates imposed a six-month prison sentence suspended for a year.

He must pay a £115 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs.

He was banned from driving for two years for the prolonged course of bad driving.

Searle must complete 150 hours of unpaid work within 12 months.

Magistrates took his guilty plea into account when he was sentenced by the bench at Portsmouth Magistrates’ Court.