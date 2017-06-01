Deadly batch of drugs strikes island ahead of Isle of Wight Festival

POLICE are warning people in Hampshire about a rogue batch of ecstasy tablets which have left two people in hospital.

The dangerous narcotics have been circulating on the Isle of Wight.

The tablets, which may contain ketamine or methamphetamine, have made people unwell with symptoms including light-headedness, loss feeling in extremities, and increased anxiety.

A police spokesman said taking the tablets could be ‘life threatening’, and added two people were admitted to hospital on Tuesday and are now recovering at home.

The warning comes a week before the Isle of Wight Festival, which is set to see scores of music-lovers from across the Portsmouth area in attendance.

Detectives are now urging people to hand in the potential ecstasy tablets, saying people will not be prosecuted for possession of the illegal drugs.

DC Jessica Hughes is leading the investigation. She said: ‘We do not condone the sale or use of any illegal substances, however in this particular case it is imperative that we establish where these tablets have come from and who may be in possession of them before anyone else takes them.

‘They pose a significant risk to people’s health and I would urge anyone who may have information about them to contact us immediately.’

Those with any details about the drug’s origins are urged to contact DC Hughes on 101, quoting 44170204475, or call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.

The Isle of Wight Festival is from June 8 to 11.