Dealer caught with £380,000 worth of drugs in Warsash

A DRUG dealer has been jailed after police caught him with a huge haul of MDMA and cannabis.

David Mann, 29, was stopped in Havelock Road, Warsash, while he was a passenger in a silver Ford Mondeo on December 2 last year.

Detectives from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (Serocu) spotted a black plastic bag sticking out from the back of the rucksack he was wearing.

Officers serached him - and he admitted having a couple of kilos of cannabis in the bag.

Cocaine was also discovered in the search, with a white carried bag containing drugs found in the car.

A Serocu spokesman said in total more than 120 wrapped packages of cannabis and over 850 MDMA tablets were recovered, as well as 13.8 grams of cocaine. The drugs would have had a potential street value in excess of £380,000.

Now he has been jailed for three years by a judge at Portsmouth Crown Court.

Detective Constable Frank Cregan said: 'This was a significant stop which resulted in a significant amount of drugs being taken off the street.

'We know that David Mann was intending to travel back to the Channel Islands later that night where he would have then sold the drugs. This would have had a significant detrimental impact upon the community had he been successful.

'We will continue to work with and support those forces within the South East Region to target those involved in serious organised criminality.'

Mann was jailed for three years for possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class A; eight months for possession with intent to supply a controlled drug of Class B and eight months for possession of class A drug.

He admitted the charges. All of the sentences will run alongside each other.

