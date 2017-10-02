Delivery driver robbed at knife-point in Gosport

Have your say

A DELIVERY driver has been held up at knife-point.

It happened in Farriers Walk near North Street, in Gosport, on Friday between 7pm and 7.30pm.

A Hampshire police spokesman said: ‘A delivery driver was robbed by a man with a knife whilst making a delivery nearby. £20 in cash was taken. No-one was hurt.’

The suspect was white, between 5ft 10ins and 6ft tall, and skinny, pale and gaunt.

He was wearing jeans and a dark coloured hooded top, and had a facial piercing.

A police spokesman added: ‘We have not received any similar reports in the area and members of the neighbourhood policing team have been carrying out regular patrols.’

Anyone with information should call 101 quoting 44170378543.