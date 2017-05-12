Detective weclomes jailing of thug Karl Gates

POLICE have welcomed the jailing of a thug.

As reported, Karl Gates, 26, was jailed for six years and five months on Tuesday after viciously attacking his girlfriend’s friend Faye Sharpe, 24, with a mug.

Lorraine Sharpe, 47, with her daughter Faye Sharpe, 24, who was attacked by Karl Gates

She was left with permanent scarring. He admitted wounding with intent, ABH and taking her care without consent.

Detective Constable Lucia Davies, said: ‘This was a particularly horrific assault against two young women. Thankfully it was an isolated incident, however one victim has sustained some scarring, which will be a constant reminder of the assault.​​​​’

She added: ​​‘I would like to take this opportunity to thank members of the community who provided us with information as to Gates’ whereabouts and also to the victims and their family for the courage that they have shown since this assault.

‘I hope today’s sentence and Gates’ admission of guilt provides the victims with some comfort and that it will help to put the incident behind them.’