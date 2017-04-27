Dispersal order imposed by police in North End after youth anti-social behaviour

Police have imposed a dispersal order in North End and warned youths against taking part in anti-social behaviour.

The order covers the area of London Road from its junction with Kingston Crescent to North End Avenue, North End Avenue, Stamshaw Road to Seagrove Road, to Bevis Road to its junction with Kingston Crecent and all the roads within this area, specifically Highfield Road, Gladys Avenue, Derby Road and Angerstein Road.

It was put in place yesterday following reports of anti-social behaviour in the area, and will remain in place until 11.59pm this evening.

A Hampshire Constabulary spokesperson said a further order could be put in place if authorised by an inspector.

Yesterday evening 11 dispersals were issued to move youths away from the area.

Officers have visited parents of the children involved and have been to local schools to encourage a change in behaviour.

High visibility patrols continue in the area to reassure the public and to deter youths from hanging around the area and conducting anti-social behaviour.

Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour or large gatherings is encouraged to call 101, or if a crime is in progress to call 999.