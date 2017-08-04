Disqualified Portsmouth security firm director linked to Commonwealth Games problems

A DISQUALIFIED director of a security firm linked to a botched operation at the Commonwealth Games has been spared jail.

Michael Quinton, 46, was found to be running Limited Risk Ltd, based at Lakeside North Harbour, Western Road, despite being disqualified.

Investigators at the Security Industry Authority found Quinton and the firm had security contracts across London and the south east.

And the SIA found a number of potential offences at the Commonwealth Games in Scotland in 2014.

These related to the supply of security staff to the Commonwealth Games, where accommodation for the volunteers never materialised and they ended up paying for it themselves, the SIA said.

Kevin Young, SIA partnerships and investigations manager, said: ‘Our investigation of Quinton’s business practices relating to the supply of security staff to the 2014 Commonwealth Games in Scotland, and other major sporting events, revealed a pattern of behaviour.

‘Our investigators at the SIA actively seek to work with partners and the conviction of Michael Quinton shows the value of joint working and sharing of information between the Insolvency Service and Hampshire police.’

At Kingston Crown Court, Quinton pleaded guilty to acting as a director of Limited Risk Ltd contrary to the Company Director Disqualification Act on July 27.

He was handed an 18-month sentence suspended for two years.

He must pay the £13,818.47 prosecution costs within six months, and was disqualified from being a director of a company and/or an insolvency practitioner for 10 years.

Case lawyer Ian Hatcher, from the Insolvency Service said: ‘This case shows that the Criminal Enforcement Team of Insolvency Service will take action against those individuals who act as directors or are involved in the management of companies when they are not permitted to do so.

‘Here, a disqualified director attempted to circumvent his ban by incorporating a company abroad and by using the names of others as directors of his British company.’

The SIA investigated Quinton in May 2014. He was listed as disqualified director and did not hold an SIA licence.

He had connections to dissolved at Companies House. These were Defensa Security Limited, Guardit (UK) Limited, Guardit Clubs Limited, Guardit Events Limited and Guardit Security Services.