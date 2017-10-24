‘Distinctive’ £1.5m sports car crashes into A27 barrier

Have your say

A sports car worth an estimated £1.5 million crashed into a central barrier on the A27.

Police are appealing for information after the ‘distinctive’ Pagani Zonda was involved in the crash near Tangmere at about 7.45am on Saturday.

Picture: Sussex Police

PC Peter De Silvo said: ‘We believe the Pagini was travelling in convoy with some other super sports car from Worthing to Chichester but no other car was at scene upon police arrival.

‘Thankfully the driver of the Pagini was uninjured.’

‘We are appealing to anyone who saw this car driving on the A27, we are hoping someone would remember as it is so distinctive.’

Anyone with information is asked to contact Sussex Police online quoting serial 300 of 21/10.