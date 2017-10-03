Dog owner ‘angry’ after puppy snatched from house in broad daylight

Have your say

A DOG OWNER has told of his anger after a burglar broke into his house and stole his puppy.

Lewis Hooper, from Copnor, has appealed for the public’s help in bringing the offender to justice after the break-in yesterday.

His house in Stubbington Avenue was targeted between 6am and 6pm, with the burglar breaking through a back door and stealing Boyzie, a 10-month-old Staffordshire bull terrier.

Nothing else was taken from the house.

Lewis, 20, said: ‘I got home from work and saw the door has been broken into. I thought Boyzie might have been upstairs and was shouting his name for ages.

‘Nothing was taken apart from my dog, I had my X-Box downstairs and other valuables.

‘The police said they had never had a case like this before.’

Lewis, who works as a plasterer, had owned the puppy since it was a few weeks old after buying it with a previous partner.

He said: ‘I’m just angry. No-one had permission to come into my house.

‘He was a really hectic dog. If anyone knows anything please come forward.

‘I just want my dog back.’

If you have any information relating to this case, call police on 101 quoting reference ‘44170382345’, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.