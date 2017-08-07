Domestic abuse order

MAGISTRATES have imposed a domestic violence protection order.
Inko Ketov, 49, of Clarence Parade, Southsea, must not contact a woman, go to an address or threaten the woman with violence.
Portsmouth magistrates made the order for 28 days.
