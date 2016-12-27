Don’t let your discarded Christmas boxes make you a target for thieves.

Householders have been warned not to leave packaging for valuable gifts on view.

A picture published several times on Twitter highlights the ‘open invitation’ that can unwittingly be left for thieves by leaving packaging outside to collection.

Among those sounding the alert were Fareham Neighbourhood Watch and firefighters at Portchester, who tweeted the picture with the message: ‘Please dispose of all waste correctly. Not only a chance for arsonist to strike,but also shows thieves what’s inside.’