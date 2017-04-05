Drainpipe hurled from Portsmouth shop roof splits man’s head open

Thugs have split a man’s head open after a plastic drainpipe thrown from a rooftop hit him.

Hampshire police are looking to see if the ‘assault’ is connected to people who were seen on the rooftops in Commercial Road in Portsmouth.

Police said the 21-year-old victim was walking close to Burton clothes shop when the item hit him between 5.15pm and 5.45pm yesterday.

He was attended to by a paramedic and received stitches after his head was split open, police said.

Sergeant Richard Holland said: ‘This was a serious incident of assault, which resulted in a man requiring medical treatment for a head injury.

‘This type of behaviour could potentially cause more significant injury and so we are taking this incident extremely seriously.

‘While we believe this was an isolated incident, we have received a number of reports of people on the rooftops of the shops, which we’re looking into to see if they are linked.

‘If you’ve see anyone on the rooftops of shops in the area, we’d like to hear from you.’

Call police on 101 quoting 44170125786 with any information.