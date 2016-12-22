Dramatic picture shows aftermath of arson attack on car in Gosport

THIS photo shows the aftermath of an alleged arson that damaged three cars and a bungalow.

It happened in the car park at Ashley Court, Lees Lane, in Gosport, at 3.12am on Wednesday.

A police spokesman said: ‘On arrival, officers found a Mercedes CLK badly burned.

‘The fire had also caused damage to a Fiat Doblo and Volkswagen Caddy parked near the Mercedes, and a nearby bungalow suffered some fire damage to its roof.

‘The incident is currently being treated as arson and is under investigation.

‘Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact police on 101, quoting 44160479613.’